Netflix's Encounters Director Says Making Series Made Him 'Massive Believer'

Netflix's Encounters director Yon Motskin says he's now a believer "I'm a massive believer now. I mean, my belief meter is sort of up to 11 or maybe even 12 now," Motskin revealed."I really believe that there is something out there and I don't know what it is. I don't know why it is.

I don't know how it is. I don't even know if it's sort of physical or metaphysical, if it's something to do with our consciousness or another frequency, but we can have a long conversation about what or how it could be, but it's very, very difficult for me to believe that there's nothing out there. And this comes from after speaking to many people that are much smarter than I am. There's a lot of scientists, entrepreneurs, people who have been studying this, many of them sort of in secret because they don't want to be perceived in a certain way, and I find it hard to believe that so many intelligent, bona fide people at well-known institutions, whether it's universities or government or others, are putting so much time and money into something that doesn't exist. So I believe."

Read more:

ComicBook »

Netflix's Encounters 'Ready to Go' With New EpisodesEncounters is the 1 show on Netflix, and more episodes are 'ready to go.'

‘Encounters’ Dethroned In Netflix’s Top 10 List By A New ShowHere's what new show has knocked Encounters off the 1 spot in Netflix's top 10 list.

How Mary Kay Letourneau Inspired Julianne Moore's 'May December': 'She Took It Further,' Says Director'May December' director Todd Haynes said at the New York Film Festival that Julianne Moore took the late Mary Kay Letourneau's speech patterns as a 'kick-off' point for creating her character's speaking voice and she 'took it further'

‘Power Book IV: Force’ Director Says ‘Nobody Is Safe’ This Season After Those Three Character DeathsWith the shocking deaths of four characters in the latest episode of 'Power Book IV: Force,' the tides have turned.

‘Rogue One’ Director Says “There Is So Much Inaccuracy” on the Internet About Its MakingGareth Edwards, who returns to the screen with 'The Creator,' shares his thoughts about reports that 'Andor' creator Tony Gilroy sidelined him in the 2016 'Star Wars' film.

‘Saw X’ Director Says Film Editor Had Police Called on Him By Neighbors Who Heard ScreamingKevin Greutert said the editor was finishing the sound design for a scene and had the volume too loud.