Netflix's Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix Gets Official Release Date in New Trailer

Netflix's Drop 01 event revealed many new anime series like the exciting animated adaptation of Devil May Cry and released new clips for already announced series, such as the highly anticipated Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is a spin-off of the hit video game Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon and will incorporate many aspects of Ubisoft's massive catalog of games. The series was announced back in 2021 by Adi Shankar, with an official release date set for October 2023.

Related: Lara Croft Returns - Tomb Raider Gets Its Own Netflix Anime in Exciting New Teaser Dolph Laserhawk Looks Amazing In the Anime's Trailer The trailer was nothing short of gorgeousl. Dolph Laserhawk is set in a dystopian city where corruption and injustice is rampant. After being betrayed by his lover, the titular Dolph Laserhawk is detained in a maximum prison. Much like in DC's Suicide Squad, a bomb is planted in his body along with other detainees, and they are sent on deadly missions. The trailer is action packed and seemingly does the source material justice.

Read more:

screenrant »

How to Make the Captain’s Blood, a Daiquiri With a Deliciously Dark EdgeThis cocktail throws easy and agreeable out the window.

10 Most Satisfying Anime & Manga Rage Moments That Get The Blood PumpingFights in anime involve many emotions but sometimes anger takes over. These are the best depictions of rage in anime and manga.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Unleashes a Completely Original Bankai for the AnimeBleach: TYBW Episode 26 reveals Senjumaru Shutara's Bankai, which is an anime original.

Even Captain Marvel Thinks One X-Man Deserves No MercyCarol is ready to go head-to-head with this X-Man.

Star Trek Reveals Exactly How Many Starfleet Regulations Kirk Broke as CaptainPutting a number on Kirk's 'crimes.'

Netflix's Drop 01 event revealed many new anime series like the exciting animated adaptation of Devil May Cry and released new clips for already announced series, such as the highly anticipated Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is another series that Neflix has spearheaded along with the video game publisher Ubisoft, and it's hitting the streaming service very soon.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is a spin-off of the hit video game Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon and will incorporate many aspects of Ubisoft's massive catalog of games. The series was announced back in 2021 by Adi Shankar, with an official release date set for October 2023.

Related: Lara Croft Returns - Tomb Raider Gets Its Own Netflix Anime in Exciting New Teaser

Dolph Laserhawk Looks Amazing In the Anime's Trailer The trailer was nothing short of gorgeousl. Dolph Laserhawk is set in a dystopian city where corruption and injustice is rampant. After being betrayed by his lover, the titular Dolph Laserhawk is detained in a maximum prison. Much like in DC's Suicide Squad, a bomb is planted in his body along with other detainees, and they are sent on deadly missions. The trailer is action packed and seemingly does the source material justice. Premiering on October 19 on Netflix, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix seems very promising.

Ubisoft has released the series' official synopsis:

Premiering this fall, the series is set in an alternative 1992 in the country formerly known as the USA. Now called Eden, it is a technocracy ruled by propaganda and corruption. Super-soldier Dolph Laserhawk has just been betrayed by the love of his life and locked up in Eden’s top security prison Supermaxx. He must now lead a team of rebel outcasts on risky undercover missions in order to survive.

Adi Shankar, the director of Castlevania and the recently announced Devil May Cry anime, is the producer and creator of the show. He will be working alongside Mehdi Leffad, the art director from Arcane: League Of Legends. British actor Nathaniel Curtis will voice Dolph Laserhawk, Mark Ebulue as Marcus Holloway, Adi Shankar as Niji Six, Boris Hiestand as Alex. Many of the characters have been inspired from games such as Assassin's Creed and Rainbow Six Siege.

Together with Ubisoft, this new series is a mash-up of different beloved games that will draw in a wide net of fandoms and will certainly be enjoyable. Netflix's anime section has a bright future and will certainly propel the company to the top of the anime industry.

Captain Laserhawk: Dragon Blood will be available to stream on October 19 exclusively on Netflix.