Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender adaptation loses showrunner

Netflix 's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender adaptation will continue without showrunner Albert Kim , who is leaving the show. Jabbar Raisani and Christine Boylan have been chosen as the executive producers for the next two seasons.

Kim will be joining Disney Plus to executive produce the new Percy Jackson and the Olympians series. Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino, the co-creators of the original Avatar animated series, have returned to Nickelodeon to create more Avatar stories.

