Netflix Reveals the Last Movie They Sent as a DVD

Netflix sends out one last DVD of a Coen Brothers classic for the road. "Today, after 25 years, we ship our last DVD," Netflix's co-CEO said on his accounts.

"It was a huge honor to join the incredible DVD team in Fremont this week to thank them for being a part of something that changed people's lives. Those iconic red envelopes were so loved that we shipped more than 5 billion of them to cities and towns, big and small that otherwise would have had no access to the variety of films and television shows we made available. Thank you to all of our members and DVD employees for 25 history making years!"

25 years ago, Beetlejuice was the first DVD ever rented from Netflix! Today, True Grit (2010) was the final DVD ever rented from Netflix. pic.twitter.com/EhB3rGKcjY — Netflix (@netflix) September 30, 2023 Netflix Says Goodbye to DVD RentalsOn the official Netflix blog, the company said goodbye to DVD rentals with a very nostalgic little video. It charts the physical mail-in service from humble beginnings to where the market went over time.

Read more:

ComicBook »

Ted Sarandos Celebrates Netflix’s “Iconic Red Envelopes” As Streamer Sends Last DVDThe end of the writers’ strike isn’t the only inflection point Ted Sarandos is marking this week. “Today, after 25 years, we ship our last DVD,” the Netflix co-CEO posted this morning on social med…

Netflix Has Mailed Its Last DVDThe streaming giant says it shipped its final DVD this morning, and releases a video commemorating 'the era when Netflix came in the mail.'

Netflix Celebrates DVD Rental Era With Nostalgic Video As They Send Out Last Red EnvelopesNetflix has changed immensely over the years.

Netflix Sends Fond Video Farewell To Its DVD-Shipping PastAfter 25 years of shipping DVDs to customers in its signature red envelopes, Netflix is hitting the “stop” button today on that legacy operation. (It just released a nostalgic short video look back…

Cae el telón sobre servicio de Netflix de DVD por correoCae el telón sobre el otrora emblemático servicio de Netflix de envío de DVD por correo, un cuarto de siglo después de que dos emprendedores de Silicon Valley debutaron con un concepto que eventualmente significó la muerte del videoclub y un trampolín hacia el streaming que ha transformado el mundo…

Netflix's iconic DVD-by-mail service takes final bow after 25 yearsThe DVD service that has been steadily shrinking in the shadow of Netflix's video streaming service will shut down.