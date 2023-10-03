Netflix plans to hike prices after Hollywood actors’ strike ends: report

Ex-Trump accountant's testimony in NY fraud trial appears to agitate ex-prez, who whispers in lawyer's earIt was not immediately clear how much Netflix will raise prices by or when exactly the new prices will take effect, according to the report.Netflix declined to comment on the report.
It was not immediately clear how much Netflix will raise prices by or when exactly the new prices will take effect, according to the report.Netflix declined to comment on the report. Netflix is discussing raising prices in several markets globally, but will likely begin with the United States and Canada, the Journal reported.
Netflix is discussing raising prices in several markets globally, but will likely begin with the United States and Canada, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Talks between the SAG-AFTRA actors’ union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents the studios, are ongoing, with their next meeting scheduled on Wednesday.
In the same month, it laid out a plan to crack down on password sharing by subscribers that was rolled out in over 100 countries in May.
