Netflix Needs A Six Of Crows Spinoff To Do Justice To 2 Shadow And Bone Characters

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Netflix has yet to reveal the future of Shadow and Bone, but the streamer needs a Six of Crows spinoff series to do justice to two major characters from the show. While Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) and the Grisha from Ravka come from Leigh Bardugo's Shadow and Bone trilogy, the characters from Ketterdam and Fjerda are pulled from her Six of Crows books.

Two characters from the Crows are especially hurt by Shadow and Bone's decision to mesh their storylines with Alina's quest to defeat the Darkling. Although most of the Crows get their own subplots while assisting with that goal, two of them get less attention. In order to refocus their storylines, Netflix needs to bring Bardugo's other books to life with a Six of Crows spinoff.

Shadow And Bone Doesn’t Do Justice To Nina And Matthias Shadow and Bone season 1 opens with Nina and Matthias separated from the rest of the Crows, and it follows them as they grow to love one another. Their romance is complicated by the fact that Nina is held captive by Matthias and other Fjerdan soldiers, all of whom hate Grisha. When the boat they're on capsizes, the pair must work together to stay alive. headtopics.com

A Six Of Crows Spinoff Could Finish Nina And Matthias’ Story Fans of Bardugo's books have been hoping for a Six of Crows spinoff for a long time. Shadow and Bone creator Eric Heisserer even admitted the show has already been written. Though nothing is confirmed — including Shadow and Bone season 3 — a Six of Crows spinoff could improve a few storylines from the original series. Nina and Matthias' romance is one of them.

A Six of Crows series would be able to dig into their love story, highlighting the bond between them and giving them enough screen time to leave an impression. While Shadow and Bone is a good start, it just doesn’t have as much time to explore the duo as a dedicated spinoff would. headtopics.com

