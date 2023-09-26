Netflix Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Netflix Inc. slipped 1.44% to $379.25 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500... Netflix Inc. closed $105.75 below its 52-week high ($485.00), which the company reached on July 19th. The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Tuesday, as Apple Inc. AAPL, -2.34% fell 2.34% to $171.
Shares of Netflix Inc. NFLX, -1.44% slipped 1.44% to $379.25 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index SPX, -1.47% falling 1.47% to 4,273.53 and Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -1.14% falling 1.14% to 33,618.88.
Netflix Inc. closed $105.75 below its 52-week high ($485.00), which the company reached on July 19th.
The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Tuesday, as Apple Inc. AAPL, -2.34% fell 2.34% to $171.96, Walt Disney Co. DIS, -1.19% fell 1.19% to $80.05, and Comcast Corp. Cl A CMCSA, -1.40% fell 1.40% to $44.24.
Trading volume (4.0 M) remained 2.2 million below its 50-day average volume of 6.2 M.
Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.