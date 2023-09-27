Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Netflix Inc. slumped 0.44% to $377.59 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500... This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Netflix Inc. closed $107.41 below its 52-week high ($485.00), which the company reached on July 19th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Wednesday, as Apple Inc. AAPL, -0.89% fell 0.89% to $170.43, Walt Disney Co. DIS, -0.19% fell 0.19% to $79.90, and Comcast Corp. Cl A CMCSA, +0.81% rose 0.81% to $44.60.

Trading volume (3.8 M) remained 2.4 million below its 50-day average volume of 6.2 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.