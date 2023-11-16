Netflix Film Critique: Terrible White Men and Toxic Workplaces

(Netflix) as a story about terrible white men doing terrible things that gaslight, undercut, and objectify a female colleague — and how, in order to make it in the world of New York hedge funds, where mansplaining and second-guessing in a culture of suspicion and doubt seem to be the norm, a woman in power is driven to be terrible as well. That’s one read of the film — a read that focuses on individual characters and their particular story, as mostdo — but that’s not all it is.

It’s also an indictment of systemic environments — here, a “bro” culture, in a toxic workplace — that reward profit above all else and denigrate people who make the wrong call; that put people physically side by side but foster a culture of cutthroat competition; and that demand attention at all hours, notwithstanding personal relationships or obligations. In a film with characters who are all unlikable, it’s worth considering whether this style of work itself is the real villai

