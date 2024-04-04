Netflix Docuseries Sparks New Investigation into Abuse Allegations at Boarding Academy

A Netflix docuseries about abuse allegations at a boarding academy in rural New York has led to new complaints and a fresh investigation. The series, titled 'The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping', features former students describing the oppressive conditions at the Academy at Ivy Ridge.

The documentary has been viewed over 11 million times and has given a voice to survivors who were not believed for years.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Netflix's True-Crime Docuseries Sparks Investigation into Academy at Ivy RidgeThe latest true-crime docuseries to hit Netflix charts shot to the No. 3 spot on the streamer's most-watched list last week as more than 7 million people tuned in to 'The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping' about New York's Academy at Ivy Ridge—leading to a wave of abuse reports and an investigation into the school by local law enforcement.

Source: Forbes - 🏆 394. / 53 Read more »

Netflix’s new NFL docuseries starring Patrick Mahomes debuts this summerNetflix is partnering with the NFL on a new sports docuseries, Quarterback, that will focus on three quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Netflix just released its most shocking docuseries of the year so farThe Program, from filmmaker Katherine Kubler, shot to 1 on Netflix just days after its release.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

The Cecil Hotel, Which Inspired 'American Horror Story' and Two Netflix Docuseries, is for SaleThe downtown Los Angeles hotel was the home of Night Stalker killer Richard Ramirez and the site of a Canadian tourist's final, terrifying video.

Source: VanityFair - 🏆 391. / 55 Read more »

49ers stars George Kittle, Deebo Samuel part of Netflix’s ‘Receiver’ docuseriesThe 49ers’ George Kittle and Deebo Samuel are part of Netflix’s ‘Receiver’ docuseries due out this summer.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Netflix announces ‘Receiver' NFL docuseries following ‘Quarterback' successNetflix is going from quarterbacks to receivers in its next NFL docuseries, which will follow Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson and…

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »