Netflix Confirms Another Major HBO Series Will Stream Soon

The list of original HBO series joining Netflix continues, as November sees the release of the popular drama Six Feet Under. Even though Warner Bros. Discovery has its own streaming service, Max, it has also started licensing programs out to other streamers in order to gain some extra revenue.

"Six Feet Under: The Complete Series is coming to Netflix on November 1," a post from the official Netflix Twitter/X account reads.— Netflix (@netflix) October 4, 2023 What is HBO's Six Feet Under about?Created by Alan Ball, Six Feet Under follows the Fisher family, who runs Fisher & Sons Funeral Home.

Starring Peter Krause, Lauren Ambrose, Michael C. Hall, Frances Conroy, Matthew St. Patrick, and Rachel Griffiths, Six Feet Under ran for five seasons on HBO from 2001 to 2005. It managed to maintain a pretty good reception with viewers during its entire run, even being applauded for nailing its series finale, something many programs can't say they've achieved. headtopics.com

HBO shows top Netflix's Top 10 ChartEarlier, we spoke of Band of Brothers and The Pacific being popular on Netflix, but even its most loyal followers may be surprised to learn that they both managed to climb to Netflix's Top 10 during the month of September. Band of Brothers landed at the 5th spot on the Netflix Top 10, while The Pacific also had a strong showing at number 9.

