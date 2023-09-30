Netflix Bids Farewell to an Era With Cozy Red Envelope Sleeping Bags

Netflix and chill in style. To pay tribute to the era, the red-enveloped themed sleeping bag can now be purchased on Netflix shop. And instead of housing the DVD, the red envelope will now be a comfortable bed for cinephiles worldwide.

The sleeping bag has similar aesthetics to the original red envelope and features witty lines like “Open along the edge,” “Thanks for watching,” and a barcode.

The news that Netflix would be shipping its final DVD on 29 September has long been in circulation with the streamer using its social media platforms to prepare fans. This includes a farewell video which revisits how it all started. The short clip featured the process of how customers would choose their desired genre and order their favorite movies initially. The clip also shows how the DVDs were made and eventually shipped to the customer.

Morgan Freeman and Cate Blanchett Were the Most Rented Actors in the History of the DVD Service Netflix has also revealed that Morgan Freeman and Cate Blanchett were the most rented actors in its 25-year history of mailing DVDs — with their movies The Bucket List and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, respectively, being the most popular DVDs.

