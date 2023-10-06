Netanyahu tells Israel 'We are at war,' his first remarks since Hamas launched unprecedented attack on Israel

Two people were injured at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport during an accident on the ground involving an airplane preparing for takeoff and an employee shuttle busUN warns Pakistan that forcibly deporting Afghans could lead to severe human rights violationsRescuers in India have found more bodies as they dug through slushy debris and ice-cold water in a hunt for survivors after a glacial...

A delegation of U.S. lawmakers led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has arrived in China on Saturday in the first congressional visit to the country since 2019A 5.

A 5. headtopics.com

Read more:

sdut »

Hamas military leader announces the beginning of a new operation against IsraelPalestinian militants in the Gaza Strip launched dozens of rockets toward Israel early Saturday, setting off air raid sirens across the country and raising the\u2026

Hamas leader announces the beginning of a new military operation against IsraelHamas leader announces the beginning of a new military operation against Israel

Hamas military leader announces the beginning of a new operation against IsraelThe Israeli military says that a number of Palestinian militants have infiltrated into Israel from the Gaza Strip.

Israel declares ‘state of alert for war’ after major Hamas attackIsrael ordered residents in areas around the Gaza to remain inside after “infiltrations” by a number of Hamas militants, the Israeli Defense Forces said.

Live updates: Militants infiltrate Israel from Gaza as Hamas claims major rocket attackA number of militants from Gaza have entered Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces said Saturday, shortly after a barrage of rockets left one person dead and at least three injured. Follow here

Hamas Announces Attack on Israel; Infiltrating From GazaThe Israeli military says that a number of Palestinian militants have infiltrated into Israel from the Gaza Strip. It has ordered residents along the border area to remain indoors.