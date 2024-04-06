Netanyahu Spokesperson: Hamas Hoarding and Stealing Aid to Increase Suffering

On Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Netanyahu Spokesperson Tal Heinrich stated that Hamas terrorists aren’t starving because “they’ve been hoarding and stealing the aid” as part of a goal to increase civilian suffering “in hopes that Israel will take the fire for it, and the international pressure on Israel will bring an eventual end to this war and let them stay in power, let them live another day, and carry out another October 7 massacre.

” She also stated that “if you put the pressure on Israel when Hamas doing these things, then you incentivize these sick methods.” Heinrich said, “Nobody in Hamas is going hungry, Greta, please, be sure of that. Because we arrested thousands of these terrorists, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, none of them seemed to be hungry. Hamas, they’ve been hoarding and stealing the aid that has been funneling in. … Hamas has been stealing this aid, and then, sometimes, they sell it for tenfold the price at the marke

Netanyahu Spokesperson Hamas Aid Suffering Israel Power Hunger Tactics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel: Hamas Still Using Hospitals as ‘Human Shields’; Terrorists Fire from Shifa; Hamas Commander EliminatedSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden says Netanyahu 'hurting Israel more than helping Israel'This is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Netanyahu Slams Turkey’s Erdogan (Again) for Backing Hamas, Invoking HitlerSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Netanyahu says ‘no way’ to eliminate Hamas without Rafah operationThe Israeli prime minister remained defiant, even as U.S. officials summoned an Israeli delegation to Washington to discuss an attack on Rafah.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Biden Summons Israel for Talks; Says Netanyahu’s Position on Hamas Is ‘Nonsense’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Dem Rep. Auchincloss: U.S. Should Focus on Toppling Hamas, Not NetanyahuSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »