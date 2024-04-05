Netanyahu's Decision to Allow Aid Shows Biden's Influence

For the first time since Israel launched its devastating offensive on Gaza six months ago, President Joe Biden appears to have convinced right-wing Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to change policy.

The Israeli government’s decision to allow aid through the Erez crossing under US pressure shows how much more Biden could be doing.

