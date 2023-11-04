Netanyahu Rejects U.S. Pressure for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza War

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the growing U.S. pressure for a "humanitarian pause" in the ongoing war in Gaza. He insists that there will be no temporary cease-fire until the hostages held by Hamas are released. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has visited Israel for the third time since the war started, expressing American support for Israel's campaign against Hamas and calling for a brief halt in the fighting to address the worsening humanitarian crisis

. Hospitals in Gaza are overwhelmed and nearing collapse, with shortages of medicine and fuel due to the Israeli siege. The United Nations reports that 70% of the population, or about 1.5 million people, have been displaced from their homes. The situation has led to a desperate need for basic supplies, with the average Gaza resident surviving on two pieces of bread per day. The demand for drinking water is also increasing

