Netanyahu Rejects Blinken's Call for Gaza Assault Pause

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Secretary of State Antony Blinken's call for a pause in the assault on Gaza, insisting on the release of all hostages by Hamas. The disagreement between the US diplomat and Israel's leader occurred after tense meetings in Tel Aviv, where Blinken urged Israeli officials to consider the civilian toll of their actions

. The Biden administration is concerned that the Israeli effort could radicalize the civilian population in Gaza and the region, ultimately undermining Israel's security

