Donald Trump didn't use the word “Israel” until almost 20 minutes into his speech, after criticizing his 2024 GOP rivals and praising supporters. | Rebecca Blackwell/APPALM BEACH, Fla. — He criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and called Hezbollah “very smart.” Both less than a week after the attack on Israel.Speaking to more than 3,500 supporters at a Palm Beach, Fla.

“Israel would be flourishing, they would have no problem,” he said. “Iran would have never played that game.” He also directly went after Netanyahu, who he asserted did not help the United States in the drone strike in 2020 that killed Suleimani, the leader of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps responsible for secret military operations.“I’ll never forget that Bibi Netanyahu let us down,” he said. “That was a very terrible thing.

Trump didn’t use the word “Israel” until almost 20 minutes into his speech, after criticizing his 2024 GOP rivals and praising supporters in the convention center, including comedian Roseanne Barr and GOP Rep. headtopics.com

Trump called on Biden to freeze the funds and promised that if elected in 2024 that he would impose an “even stronger” version of his travel ban on certain Muslim-majority countries, which included Iran. He vowed to “stand with Israel 100 percent as president.”yet whether Iran directly coordinated with Hamas in its attack on Israel over the weekend.

