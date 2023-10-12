Netanyahu Issues Ominous Warning to Hamas

Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said that every member of Hamas is a 'dead man,' as he announced a new national emergency government to fight against the Palestinian militant group.

Netanyahu has denied that Israel ignored repeated warnings from Egypt about an imminent attack.'The failure is his and the responsibility for the catastrophe is his, but on the other hand we are at war and people don't want him to resign in the middle of the war,' Emmanuel Navon, CEO of the NGO ELNET-Israel, told Newsweek.

Read more:

Newsweek »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Biden issues warning to longtime Hamas ally Iran, reiterates support for Israel and NetanyahuPresident Joe Biden said Wednesday he warned Iran to “be careful” in wake of the attack by Hamas on Israel over the weekend.

Biden issues warning to longtime Hamas ally Iran, reiterates support for Israel and NetanyahuPresident Joe Biden said Wednesday he warned Iran to “be careful” in wake of the attack by Hamas on Israel over the weekend.

Netanyahu warning Gazans to leave amid war with Hamas called ‘disingenuous’ by Ali VelshiThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

EU Commissioner Issues Disinformation Warning To Meta's Mark ZuckerbergEuropean Commissioner Thierry Breton has written to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg following a surge in disinformation on the social networks in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict asking him to be ext…

Twitter Thread Turned Movie Dear David Drops Ominous New Clip [EXCLUSIVE]Exclusive: Screen Rant presents a new clip from Dear David, the upcoming horror movie based on a viral ghost story Twitter thread.

Frasier Reboot Director Reveals His Ominous Prediction About The New ShowOriginal show director James Burrows candidly reveals his ominous prediction about Kelsey Grammer's Frasier reboot, which concerns its longevity.