Netanyahu describes Hamas atrocities in Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Israel would “crush and destroy” Hamas. | Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via APJERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Hamas beheaded soldiers and raped women in their attack on Israel, and he vowed that Israel would “crush and destroy” the militant group.

At least 1,200 Israelis were killed in the attack, which set off fierce Israeli response in the Gaza Strip that has left more than a thousand dead. An estimated 150 people, including children and senior citizens, are being held captive in Gaza by Hamas.

Still, Israel’s political divisions remain. The country’s chief opposition leader, Yair Lapid, was invited to join the Cabinet but did not immediately respond to the offer. It appeared that the rest of Netanyahu’s existing government partners, a collection of far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties, would remain in place to handle non-war issues. headtopics.com

Hamas launched a fresh barrage of rockets into Israel Wednesday aimed at the southern town of Ashkelon. After nightfall, Palestinians were plunged into pitch blackness in large parts of Gaza City and elsewhere after the territory’s only power station ran out of fuel and shut down Wednesday. Only a few lights from private generators still glowed.

The Gaza Strip’s biggest hospital, Al-Shifa, only has enough fuel to keep power on for three days, said Matthias Kannes, a Gaza-based official for Doctors Without Borders. The group said the two hospitals it runs in Gaza were running out of surgical equipment, antibiotics, fuel and other supplies. “We consumed three weeks worth of emergency stock in three days,” Kannes said. headtopics.com

The Palestinian Red Crescent said other hospitals’ generators will run out in five days. Residential buildings, unable to store as much diesel, likely will go dark sooner.

