Netanyahu Addresses Lebanese Civilians, Urges Them to Leave Hezbollah-Controlled Areas

Israel i Prime Minister posted a video message to the people of Lebanon on Monday, telling them that Israel ’s war was not with them, but with Iranian-backed Hezbollah , and that they should avoid conflict areas until the war is over.For too long, Hezbollah has been using you as human shields. It placed rockets in your living rooms and missiles in your garage. Those rockets and missiles are aimed directly at our cities, directly at our citizens.

I urge you – take this warning seriously. Don’t let Hezbollah endanger your lives and the lives of your loved ones. Don’t let Hezbollah endanger Lebanon.Once our operation is finished, you can come back safely to your homes. Netanyahu spoke hours after the Israel Defense Force warned those civilians in southern Lebanon who had Hezbollah weapons in their homes to move as far away as possible, as Israel would be targeting the weapons.

Israel has not yet said that it is engaged in all-out war against Hezbollah, or that it intends to destroy the terror group, but it has escalated its military campaign and intends to push Hezbollah away from the border so that residents of the northern area of Israel who have been threatened by rocket fired can return to their homes and live in peace again.on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET .

, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship.

Hezbollah Israel Lebanon Conflict Netanyahu

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US sending more troops to Middle East, Netanyahu warns Lebanese as Israel-Hezbollah conflict heightensIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns the Lebanese people of increased operations against Hezbollah, as U.S. sends more troops to Middle East.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Israeli strike kills three Lebanese medics, Hezbollah retaliatesReuters

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Exploding pagers injure hundreds in attack targeting Hezbollah members, Lebanese security source saysHundreds of people were injured Tuesday in an attack targeting the pagers of Hezbollah members, a Lebanese security source told CNN.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

Thousands wounded in Hezbollah pager explosions, Lebanese minister saysThe attack raises fears of an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, and comes following warnings from Israeli officials of possible military action against the Lebanese group.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

Hezbollah explained: The origin of the Lebanese militant group fighting IsraelThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Israel calls on Lebanese to leave homes where Hezbollah stores arms as warplanes launch new strikesThe Israeli military has called on people in Lebanon to immediately evacuate homes and other buildings where the Hezbollah militant group stores weapons. The warning on Monday came as Israel launched another wave of strikes in southern Lebanon.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »