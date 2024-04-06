Nephew of 'Yellowstone' star found dead in Kansas

The body of Cole Brings Plenty , nephew of ' Yellowstone ' star Mo Brings Plenty, was discovered by Johnson County, Kansas , sheriffs Friday. He was 27. 'Deputies were dispatched to the area of 200th and Homestead Lane in reference to an unoccupied vehicle,' sheriffs said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. Upon checking the area, authorities discovered a 'deceased male in the wooded area away from the vehicle,' who was identified as Cole.

Cole had been wanted by the Lawrence Police Department on allegations of domestic violence. 'Investigations, crime scene investigators and the medical examiner are on scene,' sheriffs said in a statement. His cause of death is still undetermined. Cole went missing on Easter Sunday

