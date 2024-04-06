Nephew of 'Yellowstone' Star Found Dead

The body of Cole Brings Plenty , the nephew of ' Yellowstone ' star Mo Brings Plenty, was found in a wooded area. He was charged with several crimes two days prior to his death.

