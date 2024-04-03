Neon Releases Disturbing Trailer for Horror Film 'Cuckoo'

Horror fans who have been checking out the Sydney Sweeney-starring Immaculate since its release last month were treated to the trailer for the disturbing new movie Cuckoo, with Neon today releasing that trailer online. Much like its first teaser trailer, the film looks at least somewhat familiar to longtime horror fans while also offering a glimpse of something much more ambitious, bizarre, and unsettling.

Given that, in addition to Immaculate, Neon has offered up experiences like Infinity Pool and Titane, all of which have pushed boundaries in provocative and unexpected ways, their upcoming release will likely follow a similar brand of terror. You can check out the full trailer for Cuckoo below before it lands in theaters on August 9th. Cuckoo is described by Neon,"Reluctantly, 17-year-old Gretchen (Hunter Schafer) leaves her American home to live with her father, who has just moved into a resort in the German Alps with his new famil

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cuckoo Poster Previews Neon’s Hunter Schafer-Led Horror MovieNeon has dropped a new Cuckoo poster for its upcoming horror thriller, featuring a closer look at Hunter Schafer in her first lead role.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Press Releases — Cleantech News ReleasesCatch the latest cleantech press releases from around the world. Don't miss what's happening in e-mobility, solar, wind, geothermal, batteries, AI, and other topics advancing the cleantech revolution.

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

Paramount Pictures Has Released A New Poster For John Krasinski's IFMarch had a bunch of blockbuster releases, April is packed full of some smaller and mid level releases, and it's back to massive releases in May.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »

Cuckoo Trailer: Euphoria Star Hunter Schafer Is Hunted By A Monster In The German AlpsCuckoo hits theaters this summer.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Jack Nicholson Made His 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' Character BetterSam is a Senior Writer for Collider. His love for movies, TV shows, and books stretches back to his early childhood and has grown exponentially with every passing year. Lucky for him, this love grew into a career in writing.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Hunter Schafer’s Trades Teenage Melodrama for Survival Tactics in Bloody ‘Cuckoo’ TrailerHunter Schafer stars in the first trailer for Tilman Singer's upcoming horror movie 'Cuckoo,' which also features Dan Stevens and Jessica Henwick.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »