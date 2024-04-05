NeNe Leakes Says She's Okay with Cheating If It's Done Respectfully

NeNe Leakes says she's okay with letting a little infidelity fly, but clarifies ... if you're gonna cheat, at least do it with some class. Yup, you heard right -- 'RHOA' star Nene explains she's all about the 'what you don't know, won't hurt you' philosophy! She was on IG live with when she said, if a man's getting down with his side chick on a weekend trip -- and she's none the wiser about it -- that's pretty darn respectful in her eyes.

NeNe elaborates on her cheating etiquette -- saying those who lie to their side pieces by claiming they're the only one, and further, don't tell the side piece to keep a respectful distance from their main squeeze ... are definitely not playing by the rule

