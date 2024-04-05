Nemo Tensor: A Durable and Comfortable Inflatable Sleeping Pad

I'll confess that when I unwrapped the Tensor (I went for the insulated version) and inflated it for the first time five years ago, I immediately thought of a hiker joke I’d seen on Reddit: Inflatable sleeping pads are for people who want to sleep on the ground, just not right away.
How would this impossibly thin, light, seemingly fragile pad not leave me on the ground after a few nights on the trail? Fast-forward five years and that same sleeping pad has been under me for over 40 nights now, and it still hasn't left me anywhere but comfortable and well-rested. That's not to say it can't fail—many a pad has left me on the ground over the decades, but the Nemo Tensor is still going stron
Nemo Tensor Inflatable Sleeping Pad Durability Comfort Hiking
