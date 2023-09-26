Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter Zoleka dies following long battle with cancer: 'A tireless activist'

Zoleka Mandela suffered from cancer in several parts of her body, including the brain, lungs, liver and spinal cord, and she passed away surrounded by friends and family. Winnie Madikizela-Mandela with Zoleka Mandela as well as Mzwandile Masina and his wife Sinazo during Madikizela-Mandela's 80th birthday celebration on Sept. 26, 2016, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Nelson Mandela

served as the first post-apartheid president of South Africa. Mandela was born in 1980, and she had six children – one of whom died in 2010 from a car crash, and another who died after a premature birth in 2011.

Mandela also spoke very openly about the sexual abuse she suffered in her childhood between the ages of 8 and 14, which she blamed on her mother's absence as"those who should have been looking after [her]" took advantage of her.

Zoleka Mandela, center, attends the memorial service for Winnie Mandela at Orlando Stadium on April 11, 2018, in Soweto, South Africa.

,"When Hope Whispers," that documented her family’s involvement in the fight against apartheid, her personal struggles with alcohol and drug addiction, the loss of her children, and her fight against breast cancer.

Zoleka Mandela, center, attends the memorial service for Winnie Mandela at Orlando Stadium on April 11, 2018, in Soweto, South Africa.Her life, often filled with tragedy, did not deter her from trying to help those around her: She campaigned against driving deaths and the hazards children face from cars, and she documented her journey fighting cancer in order to spread awareness and encourage others to take preventative measures.

She underwent treatment for a double mastectomy shortly after her breast cancer diagnosis but soon found out she had liver cancer as well, according to The Evening Standard. After the BBC named her one of the outlet’s 100 Women in 2016, she said it was"important for women to speak out, get tested, perform their own examinations."

"I spent so much time abusing drugs and alcohol and choosing that over my family and loved ones," she said during an interview with the BBC."I just hope where he is with my daughter he is looking down and thinking ‘she has gotten it right finally.'"Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news.

