Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka celebrate their twins Harper, Gideon turning 13

(L-R) Neil Patrick Harris, Gideon Burtka-Harris, Harper Burtka-Harris and David Burtka pose at the opening night of"Peter Pan Goes Wrong" on Broadway at The Ethel Barrymore Theatre, April 19, 2023, in New York.The longtime couple, who married in September 2014, each took to their respective Instagrams on Oct. 12 to celebrate their twins, Harper and Gideon, turning 13.

The "How I Met Your Mother" alum shared a series of photos of Harper and Gideon, including one of them wearing party hats for the festive occasion.

"Happy 13th Birthday to my incredible children!" the professional chef wrote. "It is so great to have teenagers that are so engaged and wanting to spend quality time with their dad. He continued, "In all sincerity I couldn't ask for better kids. Harper and Gideon you make me proud to be your dad. You are turning out to be spectacular people." headtopics.com

