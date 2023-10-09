Neil Gaiman Pens Firm Message For Those Asking About Good Omens Season 3's Story

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Neil Gaiman sets out his approach to developing Good Omens season 3 in a firm message for those asking about the next chapter's story. The Prime Video series is an adaptation of Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's 1990 novel that follows an unlikely relationship between a devoted angel and a demon with a softer side.

Recently, Gaiman took to his Tumblr to lay boundaries between fans and his writing process for a potential Good Omens season 3. Stating that he is keen on keeping plot points to himself until it airs, the author politely affirmed he will reveal nothing about the next chapter, nor take on any ideas or suggestions viewers may have for their own ideal story.

Good Omens' Season 3 Status Has Fans' Minds Running Wild While Good Omens season 3 has yet to be confirmed by Prime Video, Gaiman has made it clear he has more story to tell. headtopics.com

As the Good Omens season 2 ending featured a shock separation and a surprise cliffhanger, many are still left with questions about what happens next.

Since it was first published, Good Omens has attracted a dedicated fanbase fascinated with Gaiman and Pratchett's takes on divine forces and the relationship between Aziraphale and Crowley. As such, it is no surprise that viewers have been speculating about what comes next, especially with Gaiman's active online presence. headtopics.com

