Neil deGrasse Tyson explodes during debate about trans women competing in women sports

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson defends notion that biological males should be competing on female sports team despite criticism that it was impacting opportunities. "Well, hold on a second. The difference is the difference is physiologically between men and women is not just hormonal. Women have a different hip angle. They have different heart capacities. They have different lung capacity.

I mean, there are profound physiological differences, different bone density," Kisin countered.

Tyson responded that there are already sports that separate based on weight, and that a similar metric can be considered in the discussion on including trans women in female sports. "Then you find ways to slice the population so that whatever the event is interestingly contested," he said."So, for example, I wrestled in my life. I was captain of my high school wrestling team. It would be unfair for me at 190 pounds, which is what I was back then, to wrestle someone 120 pounds."

DeGrasse Tyson discussed trans inclusion in bathrooms on TRIGGERnometry.TRANS SWIMMER LIA THOMAS PHOTOGRAPHED WEARING 'DISTURBING' ANTIFA SHIRT: 'DOESN'T THIS MAKE SO MUCH SENSE?'

as a potential method to decide who gets included.

"Hold on. It would actually be unfair for you to wrestle a woman who is also 190 pounds," Kisin said."But there are women whose opportunities are being curtailed today because they are being forced to compete, whether in sports or elsewhere, against people who have some kind of advantage."

"We're in a transitional period. So we have to figure that out. But the way to figure out things that require solutions to progressive change is not to regress it to how things once were. If that were the case, I would still be drinking from a segregated water fountain," Tyson responded.

Kisin's co-host said,"I think a lot of people would have an issue with what you're saying now because they see women being denied opportunities, they see an unfair playing field, metaphorically and literally speaking.""So fix the playing field, damn it!" he shot back."Well, don't say it's an unfair playing field so all of a sudden, the big issue is trans women taking the slot of a woman in an unfair playing field. Fix the playing field! And you know something? The day you fix that playing field, this conversation will look completely ridiculous. That's what I'm trying to tell you."