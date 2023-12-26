Neighbors Surprise Grieving Mother with Christmas Tree in Memory of Daughter

This Christmas tree was delivered to Terri Parker's home on November 30, 2023, by some "elves" who have been decorating it ornament by ornament in memory of Terri's daughter, Lucie Moore. The 25th of each month is an especially difficult day for Terri Parker as she grieves the loss of her young, vibrant daughter, Lucie Moore, whose promising life was cut short on July 25 of this year. Lucie went to bed one night at her apartment in New York City’s financial district, and she never woke up.

Terri knew that the first Christmas after 23-year-old Lucie’s death would be excruciating. The fact that Christmas Day falls on the 25th wouldn’t make it any easier. She had begun to dread Christmas. But then, her friends stepped in to help Terri not only survive the holiday season but actually have something to look forward to every day. While she and her husband Dennis attended a Christmas party on the last day of November, her neighbors in the Parkers’ Inverness neighborhood near Birmingham set up a 7.5-foot tree, complete with lights and a tree skirt, in her sunroom





aldotcom » / 🏆 82. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Highlands Ranch Home's Christmas Light Display Featured on ABC's 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'A home in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, is gaining attention for its Christmas light display featured on ABC's 'The Great Christmas Light Fight.' The owners have installed an estimated 100,000 lights that light up the neighborhood each night. Check out this and other must-see Christmas light displays in Colorado.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Christmas Baby Names: From Jovie to Unique OptionsGet the merry-and-bright treatment with a Christmas baby name that is perfect for this holly-jolly season. Whether you want an obvious holiday-themed name or one inspired by the meaning of Christmas, we've got you covered. From Jovie, meaning merry and cheerful, to other unique options, this list has it all.

Source: SheKnows - 🏆 558. / 51 Read more »

Christmas Boat Parade in Newport HarborThe Christmas Boat Parade will take place in Newport Harbor for five nights this week. It is open to anyone with a boat that can keep up with the 5 mph pace and free to watch for spectators. The parade will feature different grand marshals each night and will be followed by fireworks shows.

Source: LAist - 🏆 606. / 51 Read more »

Christmas-Themed Were-Porcupine Movie Takes Horror SeriouslyDamien LeVeck's Christmas-themed were-porcupine movie treats its high-concept monster premise seriously, making it the most creatively ambitious holiday-themed were-porcupine movie ever made.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Taylor Swift Christmas Light HouseA resident of Naperville shares their experience of visiting a Taylor Swift-themed Christmas light house, which has become a popular attraction in the area. The house is decorated by the Scott family and features a different theme each year.

Source: ScaryMommy - 🏆 116. / 63 Read more »

Affordable and Thoughtful Gift Ideas for ChristmasFind the best gifts under $50 that are both affordable and thoughtful for Christmas. From home to tech, fashion, and beauty, there are options for everyone on your shopping list.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »