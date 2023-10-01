Need to Know - MarketWatch

Our flagship newsletter, Need to Know, guides investors to the most important, insightful items required to chart a course ahead of each trading day.Fear on Wall Street? Shake it off, advise these strategists.The stock market can’t catch a break. Good news is bad news, and now bad news is bad news, too.

Fear on Wall Street? Shake it off, advise these strategists. The stock market can’t catch a break. Good news is bad news, and now bad news is bad news, too. "I think investors should be getting much more conservative and I continue to favor a relatively balanced portfolio," says Jeffrey Gundlach, the widely followed CEO, chief investment officer and founder of DoubleLine Capi...

Jefferies did a survey on consumers facing student loan repayments. They found 90% are worried they won't meet expenses, and that means trouble for retailers like Nike, Urban Outfitters and Foot Locker.

‘Anxiety’ high as stock market falls, bond yields rise — what investors need to know after S&P 500’s worst month of 2023 ‘We’re not in there for the next 20%, we’re in there for the next 300%.’ Two veteran managers on a neglected asset. headtopics.com

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Everything Rutgers fans need to know ahead of game vs. WagnerRutgers (3-1) hosts Wagner (2-2) at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday.

10 things you need to know about the fentanyl crisis in North TexasEvery day this month, The Dallas Morning News has published a story examining the effects of the fentanyl crisis in North Texas. Here are 10 things you need...

What do Utah locals know that newbies need to learn?Want the insider knowledge that will take you from a Utah newbie to a Utah local? Here is the inside scoop.

Everything You Need to Know About the Looming Government ShutdownKevin McCarthy and his Republican opponents in the House of Republican opponents can’t come to terms — so they’re shutting down the government

What you need to know about Saturday night's nearly $1 billion Powerball jackpotAnother Powerball drawing, another chance at a jackpot that is inching toward a billion dollars. The estimated $960 million prize up for grabs Saturday night is the world’s ninth-largest lottery jackpot.

I Need To Know What Your Opinions Are On These 'Hamilton' Questions“I am not throwing away my shot!”

Our flagship newsletter, Need to Know, guides investors to the most important, insightful items required to chart a course ahead of each trading day.Citi’s government shutdown playbook: which stocks to avoid, how volatility may react, and the plan for gold

It's likely October will start with a U.S. government shutdown. What will that mean for markets? Citi looks at history as a guide.

Fear on Wall Street? Shake it off, advise these strategists.

So much gloom and fear around. Our call of the day from HSBC says the bar is low enough for a positive surprise. Here's how you invest for that.

The stock market can’t catch a break. Good news is bad news, and now bad news is bad news, too.

Gundlach says investors can sidestep carnage in stocks and earn 8% returns in bonds. Here’s how.

"I think investors should be getting much more conservative and I continue to favor a relatively balanced portfolio," says Jeffrey Gundlach, the widely followed CEO, chief investment officer and founder of DoubleLine Capi...

Nike’s no longer a buy after broker finds 9 in 10 with student debt worried about expenses

Jefferies did a survey on consumers facing student loan repayments. They found 90% are worried they won't meet expenses, and that means trouble for retailers like Nike, Urban Outfitters and Foot Locker.

U.S. stock futures rise after government shutdown avertedGarland tells ’60 Minutes’ he’d resign if Biden asked him to take action against Trump

‘Anxiety’ high as stock market falls, bond yields rise — what investors need to know after S&P 500’s worst month of 2023

‘It just seems wasteful’: I bought a 3,000-square-foot house at a 3% interest rate. It’s too big. Do I sell?

‘We’re not in there for the next 20%, we’re in there for the next 300%.’ Two veteran managers on a neglected asset.

There are 5.6 trillion reasons that stocks can enjoy a year-end rally

Morgan Stanley says it’s a lonely bull, recommending government bonds

What seven decades of yield-curve history tells us about the business cycle and the stock market, strategist says

Saudi Arabia as the new Switzerland? A new world order makes markets riskier, says JPMorgan strategist.

Stocks and bonds are out of balance. Here’s what could come next.

Why pricey French bags are better than U.S. tech, according to this analyst

After calling the S&P 500’s climb this year, this strategist says hang on, the gains aren’t over.