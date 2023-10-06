Need parenting advice? Meghan Leahy and Amy Joyce will answer your questions.

Meghan Leahy, a parenting coach, author, mother of three, who writes the parenting advice column for The Post takes your questions about the all encompassing job we call parenting.

Join Meghan and Amy Joyce, the On Parenting editor, every other Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET, for a live chat to answer questions from parents trying to raise kids of any age. Send us your question or dilemma and try to provide as much context as possible. They will answer as many submissions as they can during the hour-long chat.

The box includes a space for your name, but providing it is optional. Questions may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

'Tiana' Disney+ Animated Series Sets Joyce Sherri as Writer, DirectorThe 'Tiana' animated series in the works at Disney+ has enlisted Joyce Sherri as the show's lead writer and director, Variety has learned exclusively

Joyce Marter LCPCJoyce Marter, LCPC, is a psychotherapist, entrepreneur, mental health thought leader, national speaker, and author.

The Princess and the Frog Sequel Series Tiana Lands Writer and Director for Disney+Joyce Sherri is set to write and direct The Princess and the Frog sequel series.

Ask Amy: She dropped me as a friend after 25 years of bridge gamesShe is hurt her friend left their bridge group and did not invite her to a family wedding.

Ask Amy: Bridge player cuts off contact from groupDear Amy: A year ago, one of the group abruptly cut all of us off. Through a series of texts and emails she told us that she can’t be friends with us anymore.

Ask Amy: My sibling doesn’t understand why I won’t have a relationship with an abusive family memberAdvice from Amy Dickinson.