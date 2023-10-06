The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

The district attorney initially did not to pursue criminal charges, but the case was re-examined in 2020, resulting in a criminal indictment and becoming a rallying cry for protests against police brutality against Black people following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The hold lowered the oxygen level in his brain while his exertions during the altercation increased the amount of acid in his body, Dr. Roger Mitchell, a Howard University medical school professor and former chief medical officer for Washington, D.C. testified Thursday. headtopics.com

Autopsy photos of his eyes, showed in court as Sheneen McClain watched from the front row Thursday, showed brown spots where the vessels broke. When cross examining Mitchell, a lawyer for Roedema, Don Sisson, said McClain could have caused the increased acid in his body by resisting the police. During the questioning, Mitchell said he could not say whether McClain would have died just from the encounter with police.

Use of force expert Ed Obayashi, who spent 25 years in law enforcement and has been following the McClain case, told The Associated Press he doesn’t believe the officers acted maliciously during the late-night stop on Aug 24, 2019. But Obayashi said it’s easy for a carotid hold to be misapplied and impair a person’s breathing. headtopics.com

Ten seconds after first encountering McClain while responding to a report of a suspicious person, Officer Nathan Woodyard put his hands on him, turned him around and said, “relax, or I’m going to have to change this situation,” as McClain tried to escape the officer’s grip.

Read more:

AP »

Elijah McClain case blog: Prosecution outlines forensic pathologist's opinion on causes of deathKatie joined the Denver7 team as a digital content producer in April of 2023.

Physical and chemical restraint are to blame for Elijah McClain's death, forensic pathologist testifiesMcClain died in 2019 after a struggle with police that ended when paramedics injected him with a sedative.

Elijah McClain case blog: The People rest their caseKatie joined the Denver7 team as a digital content producer in April of 2023.

Defense rests in Elijah McClain case without calling witnessesMcClain died in 2019 after a struggle with police that ended when paramedics injected him with a sedative.

Defense rests in trial against two Aurora officers charged in Elijah McClain's deathSydney Isenberg is an Emmy-nominated digital content producer with Denver7 (KMGH) in Denver, Colorado. She began her career in Bakersfield, California, after graduating from the Walter Cronkite School

Preventing tech neck: protecting your neck and spine in the digital ageTech neck is a modern-day ailment that results from the constant bending of the neck and hunching over screens.