Nebraska Senate Fails to Pass Bill Banning Transgender Students from School Sports

The Nebraska Senate has failed to pass a bill that would have banned transgender students from participating in school sports according to their gender identity. The bill also required transgender students to use the bathroom based on their biological sex. The legislation faced strong opposition from LGBT activists, who argued that it discriminated against transgender individuals.

Despite being supported by 31 state senators, the bill fell two votes short of the two-thirds majority needed to overcome a Democratic filibuster. Two Republican senators abstained from voting, claiming the bill was incomplete

