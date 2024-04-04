Nebraska Lawmakers Reject Effort to Shift Electoral Vote System

Nebraska lawmakers soundly defeated an effort in the Legislature to shift the state to a winner-take-all system of awarding electoral votes , a measure whose fate drew interest from the Biden campaign — and pressure from Donald Trump . Legislators struck down state Sen. Julie Slama's attempt to attach the bill to unrelated existing legislation Wednesday, by a vote of 36-8, leaving Republicans with a shrinking window to bring the measure up for a vote before the legislative session ends April 18.

Unlike most other states, Nebraska splits its five electoral votes by awarding two to the statewide winner and the remaining three to the presidential candidate who wins each of its three congressional districts. Although Trump won Nebraska in 2020, the state's 2nd District, which encompasses the purple Omaha area, went to President Joe Biden, nabbing him one electoral vot

Nebraska Lawmakers Electoral Votes Winner-Take-All System Biden Trump Congressional Districts

