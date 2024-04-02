Nebraska Lawmakers Consider Sales Tax Increase to Reduce Property Taxes

Nebraska lawmakers are debating a bill that would raise the state’s sales tax by 1 cent to 6.5% on every taxable dollar spent. The bill is key to Gov. Jim Pillen’s plan to reduce property taxes, which have reached a high of $5.

3 billion in 2023 due to soaring housing prices. The proposed tax increase would primarily affect higher income residents with more disposable income.

