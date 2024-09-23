Nebraska Lawmaker Blocks Effort to Change Electoral College Before Election

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at a farm, Sept. 23, 2024, in Smithton, Pa.A growing effort backed by Republicans, including former President Donald Trump , to switch Nebraska 's electoral process to winner-take-all hit a major snag on Monday after a key state lawmaker said he wouldn't support such a change before the November election.

"In recent weeks, a conversation around whether to change how we allocate our electoral college votes has returned to the forefront," McDonnell said. "I respect the desire of some of my colleagues to have this discussion, and I have taken time to listen carefully to Nebraskans and national leaders on both sides of the issue. After deep consideration, it is clear to me that right now, 43 days from Election Day, is not the moment to make this change.

A pedestrian walks through Capitol Park as the Nebraska State Capitol is seen in the background, Oct. 26, 2023 in Lincoln, Nebraska.Flood, a Republican who represents Nebraska's 1st Congressional District, said Trump engaging directly on the issue "underscores how big of a deal this is.

"It is amazing to think that could come down to Nebraska, but I think the math and the reality is that it very well may be true," Flood said.

