Nebraska Governor Supports Change in Electoral Vote System

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (R) has backed a conservative-led effort to award all of the state’s electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins statewide. Though Nebraska has been a Republican stronghold for years, the state’s system, as well as Maine’s, for awarding electoral votes has been at odds with the rest of the country by instead awarding those votes based on the congressional district as opposed to the winner-takes-all statewide popular vote.

Theoretically, a presidential candidate could win the state but still lose one electoral vote if their opponent won in a congressional district like Omaha. For example, Barack Obama won a single electoral vote in 2008 and Joe Biden won the same in 2020. Here’s how Natalie Venegas described it in In all but two states, Maine and Nebraska, electoral votes are winner-take-all as the candidate winning the popular vote normally receives all of that state’s vote

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump supporting Nebraska governor seeking to make state elections 'winner-take-all'Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he supports a Nebraska bill that would change the state's electoral system to 'winner-take-all,' in line with 48 other states.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Nebraska state lawmakers face Trump-fueled push to change electoral vote systemNebraska is one of only two states that divides its electoral votes among statewide and congressional district winners, which allowed President Biden to pick off an electoral vote in 2020.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Trump and GOP leaders push to change Nebraska electoral votes to winner-take-allBen Kamisar is a deputy political editor in NBC's Political Unit.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Nebraska governor tightens restrictions on gender transition treatments for minorsRepublican Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signed legislation called the Let Them Grow Act, restricting hormone and gender-transition prescriptions for minors.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Nebraska governor backs winner-take-all system that tightens electoral math for BidenGov. Jim Pillen supports a bill that would change how Nebraska allocates its electoral votes in presidential elections, which could help Trump.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Months ahead of the presidential election, Nebraska's GOP governor wants a winner-take-all systemNebraska’s Republican governor is calling on state lawmakers to move forward with a “winner-take-all” system of awarding Electoral College votes

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »