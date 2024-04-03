Nebraska Governor Calls for 'Winner-Take-All' Electoral College System

With only months to go before what is shaping up to be a hotly contested presidential election, Nebraska's Republican governor is calling on state lawmakers to move forward with a “winner-take-all” system of awarding Electoral College votes.

“It would bring Nebraska into line with 48 of our fellow states, better reflect the founders’ intent, and ensure our state speaks with one unified voice in presidential elections,” Gov. Jim Pillen said in a written statement Tuesday.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nebraska governor backs winner-take-all system that tightens electoral math for BidenGov. Jim Pillen supports a bill that would change how Nebraska allocates its electoral votes in presidential elections, which could help Trump.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

College Basketball Nebraska vs Illinois Box ScoreNebraska Cornhuskers vs Illinois Fighting Illini College Basketball game box score for Mar 16, 2024.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Trump and GOP leaders push to change Nebraska electoral votes to winner-take-allBen Kamisar is a deputy political editor in NBC's Political Unit.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Trump supporting Nebraska governor seeking to make state elections 'winner-take-all'Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he supports a Nebraska bill that would change the state's electoral system to 'winner-take-all,' in line with 48 other states.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Nebraska governor tightens restrictions on gender transition treatments for minorsRepublican Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signed legislation called the Let Them Grow Act, restricting hormone and gender-transition prescriptions for minors.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Months ahead of the presidential election, Nebraska's GOP governor wants a winner-take-all systemNebraska’s Republican governor is calling on state lawmakers to move forward with a “winner-take-all” system of awarding Electoral College votes

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »