Nebraska Democrat Party Censures State Senator for Pro-Life Views

State Sen. Mike McDonnell was censured by the Nebraska Democrat party for his pro-life views and refusal to comply with the transgender activist agenda . McDonnell responded by switching to the Republican Party .

Nebraska Democrat Censured for Pro-Life Views Before Switching to Republican Party

CO Democrat Seretary of State Wants State-Level 'Assault Weapons' Ban

Nebraska GOP Gains 'Filibuster Proof' Majority in Legislature After Democrat Switches Parties

Nebraska Democrat Switching to Republican Is Major Victory for Trump
Nebraska State Senator Mike McDonnell announced that he is switching parties to the Republican Party on Wednesday.

Nebraska State Senator Switches Parties, Giving GOP 'Filibuster-Proof Majority'
Nebraska State Sen. Mike McDonnell (R-5) announced he is fleeing the Democrat party to become a Republican, giving the GOP what U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) calls a "filibuster-proof majority" in Nebraska's unicameral legislature. McDonnell's party change bears major implications for local and national politics as the state is on the verge of moving to a winner-take-all electoral vote allocation system for presidential elections.

