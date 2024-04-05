Nebraska Bill Restricting Transgender Students' Access to Bathrooms and Sports Teams

Last year objections to a Nebraska bill that sought to ban gender-affirming care for anyone under age 19 ground the work of the Legislature to a near standstill. This year supporters of a companion bill restricting transgender students ’ access to bathrooms and sports teams waited until the end of the session to advance it for debate, to avoid a repeat. But it still has the potential to upend dozens of bills that have yet to pass, with only five days left in the legislative session .

"I wanted this session to go better than last year," said Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, a Democrat in the state's officially nonpartisan Legislature. "I refuse to let this happen without a cost. And that cost is time. Perio

