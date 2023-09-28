Nebraska becomes latest red state to expand Medicaid to cover postpartum care

The state of Nebraska, which has enacted a 12-week abortion ban, has become the latest Republican state to push for a full year of postpartum care for low-income mothers. Low-income mothers in Nebraska can now expect to receive a full year of postpartum care under an expansion of Medicaid coverage.

The extended health care coverage in Nebraska, a state that has banned abortions past 12 weeks of pregnancy, may help thousands of low-income new mothers.

Nebraska is the latest Republican state to offer the health care expansion in the wake of America's anti-abortion agenda.Medicaid health care coverage in Nebraska under an order issued Wednesday by Republican Gov. Jim Pillen.

The move makes Nebraska the latest in a growing list of Republican-led states that had previously refused to expand postpartum Medicaid coverage beyond the minimum 60 days after women give birth. Conservatives are now largely embracing the change as part of an anti-abortion agenda in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year overturning Roe v. Wade, which for 50 years guaranteed a. headtopics.com

Since that ruling, the Nebraska Legislature enacted a 12-week abortion ban, and Pillen has promised to push for a six-week ban next year.

Nebraska's Republican Gov. Jim Pillen delivers an address on Jan. 25, 2023, at the state Capitol in Lincoln, Nebraska.

(Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP, File)