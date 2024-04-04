Nearly Half of U.S. Public School Teachers Hold Negative View of Student Academic Performance

Nearly half of U.S. public school teachers hold a negative view of student academic performance in their schools, according to a poll released Thursday. The poll asked more than 2,500 K-12 teachers nationwide to rate their schools' student academic performance as 'excellent/very good,' 'good' or 'fair/poor.' Only 17% of respondents answered 'excellent/very good,' while 48% called student performance 'fair/poor.

' When broken down by poverty levels, teachers in high-poverty schools indicated they hold the worst view of student performance, with 73% of such respondents ranking their school as 'fair/poor.' Only 5% of such teachers labeled student performance 'excellent/very good.

