A money services store in Anchorage, Alaska, is shown Oct. 2, 2023, advertising PFD check cashing services as the state plans to begin distributing $1,312 checks to nearly every Alaskan this week. The PFD, or the Permanent Fund dividend, is the annual share of the earnings from the state's nest-egg oil-wealth fund given to residents.

“You cannot grow anything without investing in it … and we’re not investing money in education, our university system, childcare. We’re not investing in the very core services that are going to help grow our state,” said Caroline Storm, who heads an education advocacy group and said her stepchildren left Alaska after high school because they didn't see opportunities for themselves.

“I do understand that there are families that have come to rely on this, and that reliance increased as the size of the dividend increased. This is a tough adjustment in those scenarios,” she said. “At the same time, if we had a more robust economy and job opportunities with livable wages and ... a pension for public employees, folks wouldn’t have to be so reliant on a dividend. headtopics.com

Retailers such as furniture chain La-Z-Boy and Alaska Airlines run sales to coincide with the cash distribution, which begins this week with direct deposits. The average check over the program’s 42-year history is about $1,200.

