Nearly a Quarter of Americans Who Lost Medicaid Coverage Are Now Uninsured

Nearly a quarter of Americans who lost their pandemic-era Medicaid coverage say they're now without any health insurance, a new survey finds.

About one in five of all people who had been on Medicaid in early 2023 were disenrolled at some point later that year, the survey found. Long phone call wait times, excessive paperwork and trouble figuring out what paperwork was needed were common complaints., Kate McEvoy, executive director of the National Association of Medicaid Directors, said that millions of people are currently being redetermined for eligibility, and that has swamped some state call centers.

