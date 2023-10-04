Nearly 80% of Italians say they are Catholic. But few regularly go to church

But to the majority, it's an affiliation in name and tradition, with little adherence to doctrine or practice. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)– Two children scribbled petitions to St. Gabriele dell’Addolorata in the vast sanctuary where the young saint is venerated in this central Italian mountain village. Andrea, 6, asked for blessings for his family and pets.

“I practice where I want. Every morning I pray on my own,” Forino said in the sanctuary room filled with votive offerings, from baby bibs to sports jerseys, left by 2 million annual visitors to San Gabriele. “One has to believe in something, right? You do what you feel in your heart. You can’t require me to go to Mass on Sundays.

“The sign of the cross isn’t a quick fly-swatting gesture,” he later preached in Mass. Fewer than two dozen elderly parishioners gathered in a former butcher shop, because Isola’s church was damaged by two earthquakes that have devastated the region of Abruzzo since 2009.“Everything has changed,” said bar owner Natascia Di Stefano, the mother of two teens. headtopics.com

“It would have become just a routine,” said Agostino Tatulli, 24, a college and music conservatory student. “I’d say I’m spiritual. I don’t know if God exists.” But celebrating saints is still important, said fellow band member Federico Ferri, 28, who works for a local manufacturer of devotional items.

Read more:

ksatnews »

Nearly 80% of Italians say they are Catholic. But few regularly go to churchIn Italy, centuries-old churches dot the landscape, sanctuaries and processions draw crowds, and nearly 80% of the population profess themselves Catholic.

Nearly 80% of Italians say they are Catholic. But few regularly go to churchIn Italy, centuries-old churches dot the landscape, sanctuaries and processions draw crowds, and nearly 80% of the population profess themselves Catholic. But to the majority, it's an affiliation in name and tradition, with little adherence to doctrine or practice. Fewer than 20% attend services at least weekly, leaving a handful of elderly parishioners in church pews while young families gather at the next-door bars. Most say they're not hostile to religious practice — just indifferent. For many priests, that attitude means that a point of no return might have been reached in a society that a couple of generations ago still revolved around the church for much social activity.

From cradle to casket, life for Italians changes as Catholic faith loses relevanceIn small towns across Italy, life has changed over the last generation as the Catholic faith loses relevance in people’s routines and choices. From cradle to casket, the church and its teachings no longer drive daily rhythms. Local parishes have stopped functioning as the towns’ gathering spot, where families congregated each Sunday and youth found extracurricular activities from sports to music that schools rarely provided. As one volunteer at a popular sanctuary put it, those in his generation attend service when they feel like it. For people in their 20s, his son's generation, 'there is a rejection in principle.”

From cradle to casket, life for Italians changes as Catholic faith loses relevanceIn small towns across Italy, life has changed over the last generation as the Catholic faith loses relevance in people’s routines and choices.

Coinbase Will Delist a Massive 80 Trading Pairs on October 16thSome of the affected pairs are ACH-USDT, BNT-BTC, SUSHI-BTC, SUSHI-ETH, ZRX-BTC, ZRX-EUR, and others.