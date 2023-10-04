The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

“I practice where I want. Every morning I pray on my own,” Forino said in the sanctuary room filled with votive offerings, from baby bibs to sports jerseys, left by 2 million annual visitors to San Gabriele. “One has to believe in something, right? You do what you feel in your heart. You can’t require me to go to Mass on Sundays.

Nearby, several close friends in their 20s enjoyed drinks outside another bar facing a medieval chapel. From his childhood serving as an altar boy, he misses “the sense of community that formed on Sunday mornings, with the old lady you’d never see otherwise.” Tatulli still finds some of that in gigs with a marching band for the popular feasts of patron saints. headtopics.com

“I’m a Catholic believer in the saints, not in the church,” he added before the celebrating priest — who also runs the sanctuary’s youth ministry — called out to Ferri and others to join him on a tractor ride.

Raised in the nearby seaside village of Pineto, Vignola, 36, regularly attended church until her confirmation.

Read more:

AP »

Nearly 80% of Italians say they are Catholic. But few regularly go to churchIn Italy, centuries-old churches dot the landscape, sanctuaries and processions draw crowds, and nearly 80% of the population profess themselves Catholic.

Over 80 percent of four-star retirees are employed in defense industryThe findings underscore a close relationship between the U.S. defense sector and its top military brass, a trend that has drawn scrutiny in Congress.

80% increase in Illinois hate crimes in just 1 year: ADLA new report shows a massive increase in hate crimes and speech across the state.

Coinbase Will Delist a Massive 80 Trading Pairs on October 16thSome of the affected pairs are ACH-USDT, BNT-BTC, SUSHI-BTC, SUSHI-ETH, ZRX-BTC, ZRX-EUR, and others.

Remains of Ohio sailor killed during Pearl Harbor attack identified over 80 years laterModern DNA analyses confirmed the identity of Stanley Galaszewski, a U.S. Navy sailor killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.