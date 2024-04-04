Nearly 500,000 barred owls in Northern California, Oregon and Washington state face removal to save endangered northern spotted owl

Nearly 500,000 barred owl s in Northern California, Oregon and Washington state will soon be under the gun if the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service goes ahead with its latest scheme to save the endangered northern spotted owl . In November, the Fish and Wildlife Service unveiled its barred owl management proposal, the centerpiece of which is the removal of approximately 500,000 barred owl s via the shotgun or other forms of euthanasia from the habitat of its smaller cousin, the northern spotted owl .

“Barred owl removal is not something the Service takes lightly,” Jodie Delavan, a spokeswoman for the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Service, told McClatchy News on March 26. “However, the Service has a legal and ethical responsibility to do all it can to recover northern spotted owl populations

