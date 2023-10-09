Nearly 1,000 migrating birds died after crashing into Chicago building

Workers at the Chicago Field Museum inspect the bodies of migrating birds that were killed when they flew into the windows of the McCormick Place Lakeside Center.Workers at the Chicago Field Museum inspect the bodies of migrating birds that were killed when they flew into the windows of the McCormick Place Lakeside Center.

Douglas Stotz, a conservation ecologist with the Chicago-based Field Museum, called Wednesday evening the biggest night of migration Chicago had seen in the last century. "We check McCormick Place daily during migration to pick up dead birds and to release ones that are still alive," he said."When I went into the museum, it was way beyond what I could have imagined.

"October is always one of our busiest times of year," Annette Prince, the director of Chicago Bird Collision Monitors, told NPR. "Birds like to fly in the fall when there is a north or a west wind because they're coming from areas north of us, and that gives them a literal and figurative tailwind to travel with," said Prince."Birds don't really want to fly into those storms," he said. headtopics.com

"It would have made a huge difference to have the lights off," Stotz said, noting McCormick Place was aglow last week.

